Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Cut by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $51.60 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.