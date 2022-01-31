Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.

HZNOF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

HZNOF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.