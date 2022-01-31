Dfyn Network Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $973,759.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 80,780,674 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

