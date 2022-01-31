Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.52 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Diageo in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $7.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.26. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.