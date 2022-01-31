Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 839,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Diageo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

