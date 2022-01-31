Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Update

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DMIFF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.07. Diamcor Mining has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

