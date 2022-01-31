Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $181.55

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $181.55, but opened at $188.74. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $184.22, with a volume of 43 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average of $188.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

