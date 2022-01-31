DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Trading 3.4% Higher

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.25.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.20.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.