DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.90 ($21.24).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching €15.30 ($17.19). The stock had a trading volume of 60,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a one year low of €13.50 ($15.17) and a one year high of €16.84 ($18.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.