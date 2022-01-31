DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $34,712.17 on Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $34,712.17 or 0.90151605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and $39,259.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.