Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Update

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DATI remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Monday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Digital Asset Monetary Network
