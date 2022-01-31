Digital Reserve Currency Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $812,756.37 and $1,547.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00275221 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

