Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Down 30.5% in January

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DWACU traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,711. Digital World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $143.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWACU. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $24,129,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,565,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,178,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,385,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth $11,184,000.

