DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $264.30 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00244834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.