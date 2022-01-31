Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $317.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00124355 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

