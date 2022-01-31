Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,709 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,847,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,095,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,282,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period.

DFAC opened at $26.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

