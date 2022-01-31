Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.95% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $53,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 207,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.80 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.