Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.70. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
