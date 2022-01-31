Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.70. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.