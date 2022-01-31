DinoExchange (DINO) Market Cap Hits $396,756.83

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $396,756.83 and $96.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

