DinoSwap Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $221,816.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 78,250,383 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap's official Twitter account is @coingecko

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

