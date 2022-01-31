Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.52% of Diodes worth $61,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.85.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

