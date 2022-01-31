Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Up 2.3%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.