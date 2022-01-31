district0x (DNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.81 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. district0x has a total market capitalization of $49.81 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00114333 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

