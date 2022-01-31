DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,701,000 after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $117.29 on Monday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

