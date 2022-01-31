DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $117.29 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -202.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

