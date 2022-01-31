Dogecoin Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.79 billion and $407.46 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00284456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009672 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

