Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $3,275.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogey-Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.59 or 0.07100500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,520.14 or 0.99837036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,372,354,241,988 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogey-Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogey-Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.