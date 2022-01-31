Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Reaches $21.89

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.89 or 0.00056840 BTC on popular exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $74,153.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00113804 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.