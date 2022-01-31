Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,421 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.78% of Dollar General worth $385,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 97,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 392,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

DG stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.90. 14,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

