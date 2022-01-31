Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $204.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.