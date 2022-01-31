Don-key Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $11.87 million and $383,439.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00288308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002004 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,063,517 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

