DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,837 shares of company stock worth $2,278,283. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DV traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

