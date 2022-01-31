Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 110,687 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,687 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

