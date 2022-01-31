Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 3,280 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $92.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

