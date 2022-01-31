Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 34,742 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $228.40 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

