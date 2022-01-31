Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $180.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

