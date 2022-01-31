Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $19.07 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $166.81 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

