Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $52.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 1.71% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.