Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23,663.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3,379.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.