Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $466.06 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

