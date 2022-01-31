Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,705,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,776,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,141,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,525,000 after buying an additional 237,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $54.17 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

