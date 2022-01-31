Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $148.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

