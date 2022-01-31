Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 118.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $406.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.40 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

