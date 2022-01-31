Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $409.84 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

