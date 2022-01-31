Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $455.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.28. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

