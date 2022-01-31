Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 3,391 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%.

