Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 4,124 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $127.97 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.