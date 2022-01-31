Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $347.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $272.00 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

