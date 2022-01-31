DoYourTip Market Cap Hits $173,586.54 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $173,586.54 and $19,809.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

