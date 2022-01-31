DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 165.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

